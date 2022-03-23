Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEYGet Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.30.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GLPEY shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a report on Monday, November 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS GLPEY traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.33. 23,922 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,036. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.25 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.51. Galp Energia, SGPS has a twelve month low of $4.55 and a twelve month high of $6.60.

Galp Energia SGPS SA engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream; Refining and Midstream; Commercial; and Renewables and New Businesses. The Upstream segment includes exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons, mainly focused on Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

