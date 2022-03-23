Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) CEO Acquires $10,750.00 in Stock

Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO – Get Rating) CEO Hans T. Schambye bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.15 per share, for a total transaction of $10,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of GLTO traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.19. The company had a trading volume of 73,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,449. Galecto, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.67 and a 1 year high of $16.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.11.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Galecto by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,207 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Galecto in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Galecto by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 22,820 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Galecto by 123.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 230,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 127,300 shares during the period. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Galecto by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 36,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 12,365 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Galecto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung.

