FY2024 EPS Estimates for WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Lowered by Analyst

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of WD-40 in a report issued on Thursday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Rizzo now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $6.70 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.80.

Get WD-40 alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on WDFC. TheStreet upgraded shares of WD-40 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday.

Shares of NASDAQ WDFC opened at $190.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.36 and a beta of -0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $213.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.88. WD-40 has a 52-week low of $184.68 and a 52-week high of $321.41.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $134.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.20 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 33.03%. WD-40’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDFC. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of WD-40 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,998,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of WD-40 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,019,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 90.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 183,370 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,860,000 after buying an additional 87,012 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,100,202 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $513,793,000 after buying an additional 69,532 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306,107 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $74,886,000 after buying an additional 55,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.24%.

WD-40 Company Profile (Get Rating)

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.