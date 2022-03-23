Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fulton Financial Corp. is a bank holding company. It provides retail and commercial banking and investment management and trust services in central and eastern Pennsylvania, southern New Jersey, northern Maryland and southern Delaware through its wholly-owned subsidiaries: Fulton Bank, Lebanon Valley Farmers Bank, Swineford National Bank, Lafayette Ambassador Bank, FNB Bank, N.A., Great Valley Bank, Hagerstown Trust Company, Delaware National Bank, The Bank of Gloucester County, The Woodstown National Bank & Trust Company, and The Peoples Bank of Elkton. “

Separately, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Fulton Financial from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Fulton Financial stock opened at $17.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Fulton Financial has a 12 month low of $14.16 and a 12 month high of $19.17.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The company had revenue of $232.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.60 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 27.63%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fulton Financial will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

In related news, EVP Angela M. Sargent sold 10,823 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total transaction of $186,155.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Fulton Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fulton Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Fulton Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. 62.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans, as well as equipment lease financing loans.

