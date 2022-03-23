Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.10 Billion

Brokerages expect that Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.10 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Franchise Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.12 billion. Franchise Group posted sales of $621.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 77%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Franchise Group will report full year sales of $4.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.44 billion to $4.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.65 billion to $4.67 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Franchise Group.

Get Franchise Group alerts:

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $942.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.32 million. Franchise Group had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 90.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FRG. Aegis upped their price target on Franchise Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franchise Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. B. Riley upped their price target on Franchise Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on Franchise Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Franchise Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.80.

In other Franchise Group news, Director Patrick A. Cozza bought 2,000 shares of Franchise Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.50 per share, with a total value of $85,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patrick A. Cozza bought 4,000 shares of Franchise Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.00 per share, with a total value of $164,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Franchise Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Franchise Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 56,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Franchise Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 11,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Franchise Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Franchise Group by 29.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. 47.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FRG stock traded down $1.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.02. 3,271 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,823. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.69 and its 200 day moving average is $44.52. Franchise Group has a twelve month low of $31.29 and a twelve month high of $55.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.84%.

About Franchise Group (Get Rating)

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Franchise Group (FRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Franchise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franchise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.