Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday.

FRTA opened at $24.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.56. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 2.19. Forterra has a 1 year low of $22.60 and a 1 year high of $24.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.20. Forterra had a return on equity of 43.07% and a net margin of 6.26%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRTA. Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in Forterra by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 2,714,435 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,549,000 after acquiring an additional 989,053 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Forterra by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,946,422 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,858,000 after acquiring an additional 510,712 shares in the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC raised its holdings in Forterra by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 1,107,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,085,000 after acquiring an additional 236,315 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Forterra by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 882,241 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,786,000 after acquiring an additional 202,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Forterra by 97.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 342,240 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,066,000 after acquiring an additional 169,234 shares in the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forterra, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of pipe and precast products. It operates through the flowing segments: Drainage Pipe & Products, Water Pipe & Products, and Corporate and Other. The Drainage Pipe & Products segment produces concrete drainage pipe and precast products in the United States and Eastern Canada.

