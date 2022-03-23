Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday.
FRTA opened at $24.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.56. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 2.19. Forterra has a 1 year low of $22.60 and a 1 year high of $24.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.25.
Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.20. Forterra had a return on equity of 43.07% and a net margin of 6.26%.
Forterra Company Profile (Get Rating)
Forterra, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of pipe and precast products. It operates through the flowing segments: Drainage Pipe & Products, Water Pipe & Products, and Corporate and Other. The Drainage Pipe & Products segment produces concrete drainage pipe and precast products in the United States and Eastern Canada.
