First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the bank on Monday, April 18th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

First Internet Bancorp has a payout ratio of 4.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect First Internet Bancorp to earn $5.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.0%.

Shares of INBK opened at $46.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.68. First Internet Bancorp has a 52-week low of $28.05 and a 52-week high of $53.56. The firm has a market cap of $452.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.05.

First Internet Bancorp ( NASDAQ:INBK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 28.86%. The company had revenue of $31.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that First Internet Bancorp will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other First Internet Bancorp news, CEO David B. Becker purchased 16,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.50 per share, with a total value of $725,973.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jerry L. Williams sold 1,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $85,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in First Internet Bancorp by 72.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 7,361 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in First Internet Bancorp by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,287 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in First Internet Bancorp by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in First Internet Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in First Internet Bancorp by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,652 shares of the bank’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INBK. StockNews.com upgraded First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on First Internet Bancorp from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.

