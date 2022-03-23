Financial Survey: KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) versus Blonder Tongue Laboratories (NYSE:BDR)

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Rating) and Blonder Tongue Laboratories (NYSE:BDR – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares KVH Industries and Blonder Tongue Laboratories’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KVH Industries $171.77 million 1.00 -$9.76 million ($0.53) -17.25 Blonder Tongue Laboratories $16.38 million 0.52 -$7.47 million ($0.18) -3.81

Blonder Tongue Laboratories has lower revenue, but higher earnings than KVH Industries. KVH Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Blonder Tongue Laboratories, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares KVH Industries and Blonder Tongue Laboratories’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KVH Industries -5.68% -7.50% -5.61% Blonder Tongue Laboratories -8.71% -56.15% -12.11%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

54.0% of KVH Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.1% of Blonder Tongue Laboratories shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.1% of KVH Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 57.0% of Blonder Tongue Laboratories shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

KVH Industries has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blonder Tongue Laboratories has a beta of 0.25, indicating that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for KVH Industries and Blonder Tongue Laboratories, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KVH Industries 0 0 1 1 3.50 Blonder Tongue Laboratories 0 0 0 0 N/A

KVH Industries presently has a consensus target price of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 47.70%. Given KVH Industries’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe KVH Industries is more favorable than Blonder Tongue Laboratories.

Summary

KVH Industries beats Blonder Tongue Laboratories on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

KVH Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

KVH Industries, Inc. engages in the provision of internet, television and voice services via satellite to mobile users at sea and on land. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation. The Mobile Connectivity segment consists of satellite television and internet solutions and media and content delivery solutions. The Inertial Navigation segment includes digital compass and fiber optic gyro-based navigation and guidance systems. The company was founded by Robert W.B. Kits van Heyningen, Martin A. Kits van Heyningen and Arent H. Kits van Heyningen in 1982 and is headquartered in Middletown, RI.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. operates as a technology development and manufacturing company, which engages in delivering television signal encoding, transcoding, digital transport, and broadband product solutions for applications. It also offers system operators and integrators serving the cable, broadcast, satellite, institutional, and professional video markets with solutions for the provision of content contribution, distribution, and video delivery to homes and businesses. The company was founded by Ben H. Tongue and Isaac S. Blonder in 1950 and is headquartered in Old Bridge, NJ.

