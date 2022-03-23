Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Sold by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,890 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,255,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,071,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884,871 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,210,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,027,679,000 after buying an additional 1,063,103 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 11.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,272,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,642,000 after buying an additional 733,355 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,746,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,323,000 after buying an additional 97,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.7% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 4,659,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,761,000 after buying an additional 292,539 shares in the last quarter. 81.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,610,652. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $34.35 and a 1 year high of $50.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.33.

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 32.09%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FITB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $48.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.46.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, President Timothy Spence sold 4,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total value of $219,103.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total transaction of $119,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,745 shares of company stock worth $3,669,055 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

