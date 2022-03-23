Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) Shares Sold by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 567 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FREL. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the second quarter worth $663,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 23,738 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 54,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 21,944 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $315,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter.

FREL opened at $31.48 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.09. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 52 week low of $26.58 and a 52 week high of $34.94.

