Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMCB) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $941.88

Shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMCB – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $941.88 and traded as low as $940.00. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp shares last traded at $949.96, with a volume of 51 shares changing hands.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp is a bank holding company for Farmers & Merchants Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. Its services include commercial, commercial real estate, real estate construction, agribusiness, consumer, credit card, residential real estate loans, and equipment leases.

