Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$772.14.

FFH has been the topic of several analyst reports. CIBC set a C$825.00 price target on shares of Fairfax Financial and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$665.00 to C$700.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$825.00 to C$1,000.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$790.00 to C$780.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

In other Fairfax Financial news, insider Andrew Barnard sold 2,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$646.33, for a total transaction of C$1,672,695.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$39,338,710.87. Also, Director Lauren Cortney Templeton sold 1,935 shares of Fairfax Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$630.00, for a total value of C$1,219,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,431 shares in the company, valued at C$11,611,530.

Shares of TSE FFH opened at C$615.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$618.54 and its 200-day moving average price is C$577.73. Fairfax Financial has a 52-week low of C$493.00 and a 52-week high of C$700.00. The company has a market cap of C$15.14 billion and a PE ratio of 3.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.72.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C$42.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$49.47 by C($7.06). The business had revenue of C$8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$10.05 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fairfax Financial will post 65.1602336 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th were issued a $12.781 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a yield of 2.05%. Fairfax Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.42%.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

