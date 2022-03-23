F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) PT Raised to $16.00

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $15.50 to $16.00 in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.42% from the stock’s current price.

FNB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, F.N.B. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

F.N.B. stock opened at $13.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.16. F.N.B. has a 12 month low of $10.51 and a 12 month high of $14.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.42.

F.N.B. ( NYSE:FNB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 30.30%. The company had revenue of $302.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that F.N.B. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNB. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in F.N.B. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in F.N.B. by 23.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,249 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in F.N.B. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in F.N.B. in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in F.N.B. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

