Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

EXC has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Exelon from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Exelon from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $62.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Vertical Research cut Exelon from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on Exelon in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They set an equal weight rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank cut Exelon from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelon has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.90.

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $43.63 on Tuesday. Exelon has a 1 year low of $30.38 and a 1 year high of $44.73. The stock has a market cap of $42.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.68 and a 200-day moving average of $50.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.338 dividend. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.95%.

In related news, EVP Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 26,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $1,538,647.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Trust purchased a new stake in Exelon in the 4th quarter worth about $772,000. Doman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter worth about $1,447,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, apricus wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter worth about $1,302,000. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

