EWG Elevate Inc. Buys 100 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

EWG Elevate Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,896 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 15,362.6% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,170,599 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,370,000 after buying an additional 3,150,094 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 8.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,294,697 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,970,803,000 after buying an additional 2,628,220 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 41.6% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,281,827 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,401,029,000 after buying an additional 2,432,759 shares in the last quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1,733.1% during the third quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 1,525,172 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $258,013,000 after buying an additional 1,441,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 13.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,694,019 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,809,107,000 after buying an additional 1,247,212 shares in the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.06, for a total transaction of $1,520,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,436 shares of company stock worth $5,917,168. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DIS. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Macquarie dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.72.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $140.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $255.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.40, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $143.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.38. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $128.38 and a 12 month high of $192.34.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

