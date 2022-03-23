EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $121.67 Million

Analysts expect EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) to announce sales of $121.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for EVO Payments’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $117.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $124.67 million. EVO Payments posted sales of $106.18 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that EVO Payments will report full year sales of $556.08 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $553.44 million to $558.49 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $626.90 million, with estimates ranging from $607.39 million to $648.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for EVO Payments.

Get EVO Payments alerts:

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $133.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.51 million. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 1.74%. EVO Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of EVO Payments in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Northcoast Research upgraded EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup raised EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised EVO Payments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.40.

In related news, Director Gregory S. Pope bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.61 per share, for a total transaction of $452,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVOP. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 147.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 34,285 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in EVO Payments by 433.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 239,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,124,000 after purchasing an additional 194,331 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in EVO Payments by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 32,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in EVO Payments by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in EVO Payments by 142.9% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 113,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 66,557 shares during the last quarter. 59.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EVO Payments stock opened at $23.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -594.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.47. EVO Payments has a 12 month low of $20.07 and a 12 month high of $30.46.

EVO Payments Company Profile (Get Rating)

EVO Payments, Inc is a holding company, which provides payments technology and services. It offers payment and commerce solutions. The firm operates through the Americas and Europe geographical segments. The Americas segment is composed of the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Europe segment includes operations in the Czech Republic, Germany, Ireland, Poland, Spain, and the United Kingdom, as well as supporting merchants in France, Austria, Italy, the Nordics, and other Central and Eastern European.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EVO Payments (EVOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EVO Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVO Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.