EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EuroDry Ltd. is an owner and operator of drybulk vessels and provider of seaborne transportation for drybulk cargoes. EuroDry Ltd. is based in Marousi, Greece. “

Separately, TheStreet raised EuroDry from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th.

Shares of EDRY opened at $29.81 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.53. EuroDry has a one year low of $7.57 and a one year high of $34.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $84.78 million, a PE ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.16.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EDRY. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in EuroDry by 72.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 116,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,617,000 after acquiring an additional 48,900 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in EuroDry by 4.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 46,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in EuroDry by 17.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 41,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 6,249 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in EuroDry by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 40,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 7,846 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in EuroDry in the third quarter worth approximately $1,245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.37% of the company’s stock.

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks, including bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of March 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of seven drybulk carriers comprising four Panamax drybulk carriers, one Ultramax drybulk carrier, and two Kamsarmax carriers with a cargo capacity of 528,931 deadweight tons.

