Essential Utilities, Inc. (WTRG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 on June 1st

Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.268 per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.

Essential Utilities has a payout ratio of 56.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Essential Utilities to earn $1.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.07 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.0%.

Shares of WTRG stock opened at $48.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.65. Essential Utilities has a 52 week low of $42.31 and a 52 week high of $53.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.23. The company has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.63.

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 22.98% and a return on equity of 8.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Analysts forecast that Essential Utilities will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Essential Utilities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WTRG. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter worth about $366,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $713,000. 67.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

