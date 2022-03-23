ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim began coverage on shares of ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GWH. Oppenheimer began coverage on ESS Tech in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on ESS Tech from $18.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. started coverage on ESS Tech in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ESS Tech from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on ESS Tech from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ESS Tech currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.33.

ESS Tech stock opened at $5.40 on Tuesday. ESS Tech has a 12 month low of $3.65 and a 12 month high of $28.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 18.02 and a quick ratio of 18.02.

In related news, Director Michael R. Niggli bought 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.01 per share, for a total transaction of $100,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Eric P. Dresselhuys sold 59,642 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total value of $360,834.10.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GWH. Softbank Group Corp purchased a new stake in ESS Tech in the 4th quarter valued at $411,310,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in ESS Tech in the 4th quarter valued at $18,306,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in ESS Tech in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,778,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in ESS Tech in the 4th quarter valued at $7,802,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ESS Tech in the 4th quarter valued at $5,373,000. Institutional investors own 42.63% of the company’s stock.

ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with ESS Tech, Inc

