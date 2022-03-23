Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Price Target Cut to C$23.00

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ERO. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays raised Ero Copper from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Ero Copper from C$19.50 to C$20.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. CIBC raised their price objective on Ero Copper from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Cormark lowered their price target on Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ero Copper currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$25.92.

TSE ERO opened at C$17.92 on Tuesday. Ero Copper has a twelve month low of C$15.01 and a twelve month high of C$29.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$17.46 and a 200 day moving average of C$20.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.78. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43.

Ero Copper Corp., a mining company, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of mining projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

