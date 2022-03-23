Eric Sidle Sells 30,000 Shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Stock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPTGet Rating) insider Eric Sidle sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $540,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Eric Sidle also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, December 21st, Eric Sidle sold 1,237 shares of ChargePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total value of $22,340.22.

NYSE:CHPT opened at $18.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.08. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.21 and a 52-week high of $36.86. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 1.87.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPTGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. ChargePoint had a positive return on equity of 5.76% and a negative net margin of 54.71%. Analysts forecast that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Linse Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the 4th quarter valued at $973,490,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ChargePoint by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,988,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,183,000 after buying an additional 3,150,557 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of ChargePoint by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,581,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,580,000 after buying an additional 581,274 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of ChargePoint by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,049,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,093,000 after buying an additional 1,030,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of ChargePoint by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,948,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,171,000 after buying an additional 516,124 shares in the last quarter. 27.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHPT. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on ChargePoint from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on ChargePoint from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on ChargePoint from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on ChargePoint from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on ChargePoint from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.14.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

