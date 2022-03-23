Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Americas Silver Corp’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS)

Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Americas Silver in a report released on Sunday, March 20th. Desjardins analyst J. Egilo now forecasts that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.06. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.14). Americas Silver had a negative return on equity of 64.78% and a negative net margin of 354.41%.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Americas Silver from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Americas Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Americas Silver presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.91.

NYSEAMERICAN:USAS opened at $1.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.74. Americas Silver has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $2.49. The firm has a market cap of $199.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.27.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Americas Silver by 67.4% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 81,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 32,948 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Americas Silver in the third quarter worth $399,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Americas Silver by 22.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,577,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,183 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Americas Silver by 220.0% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 77,000 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in Americas Silver by 236.0% in the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 666,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 468,000 shares during the period. 24.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

