Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Dollar General Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:DG)

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Dollar General in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 17th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.35 for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Dollar General’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.82 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.45 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $12.80 EPS.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 38.74%. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, March 18th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Dollar General from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $220.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Dollar General from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.50.

DG stock opened at $226.06 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $207.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.69. Dollar General has a fifty-two week low of $185.15 and a fifty-two week high of $240.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $52.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.58.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DG. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Dollar General by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,399,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,339,132,000 after purchasing an additional 283,983 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Dollar General by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,746,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,340,499,000 after buying an additional 1,990,714 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Dollar General by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,983,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,334,000 after buying an additional 176,588 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Dollar General by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,176,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,445,000 after buying an additional 860,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Dollar General by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,097,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,346,000 after buying an additional 73,697 shares in the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.54%.

Dollar General announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

