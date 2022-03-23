Enjoy Technology (NASDAQ:ENJY) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Enjoy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENJY – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday after Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $7.00. The stock had previously closed at $3.70, but opened at $3.55. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Enjoy Technology shares last traded at $4.18, with a volume of 429 shares traded.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Enjoy Technology in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Enjoy Technology from $10.00 to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enjoy Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enjoy Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enjoy Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Enjoy Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enjoy Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Enjoy Technology during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Enjoy Technology during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. 73.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company's fifty day moving average price is $3.27.

Enjoy Technology Company Profile

Enjoy Technology, Inc operates mobile retail stores in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

