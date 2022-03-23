Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) PT Set at C$43.00 by Raymond James

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV – Get Rating) received a C$43.00 target price from research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 37.25% from the company’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Endeavour Mining’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

EDV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$1,830.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Monday, February 14th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$46.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$2,500.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$980.53.

Shares of EDV opened at C$31.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.74. Endeavour Mining has a one year low of C$24.03 and a one year high of C$35.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.20, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$30.90 and a 200 day moving average price of C$30.20.

In related news, Senior Officer Pascal Bernasconi sold 25,000 shares of Endeavour Mining stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.79, for a total transaction of C$769,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,117,951.73. Also, Senior Officer Patrick Bouisset sold 450,000 shares of Endeavour Mining stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.54, for a total transaction of C$13,743,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,548,900.70.

Endeavour Mining Plc operates as a gold producer in West Africa. Its operating assets located in Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, and Burkina Faso, as well as a portfolio of development projects and exploration assets in the Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa. Endeavour Mining Plc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

