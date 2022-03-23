Eledon Pharmaceuticals (ELDN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 24th. Analysts expect Eledon Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.74) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of ELDN opened at $3.66 on Wednesday. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.92 and a 12 month high of $14.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.79.

ELDN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eledon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELDN. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 3,405 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 2,944 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 87.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 18,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 15,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company using its expertise in targeting the CD40L pathway to develop potential treatments for people requiring an organ or cellular transplant, and for people living with autoimmune and neurodegenerative disease. The firm’s compound in development is AT-1501, a humanized IgG1 anti-CD40L antibody with high affinity for CD40 ligand (CD40L, also called CD154), a well-validated biological target with broad therapeutic potential.

