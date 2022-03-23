Eledon Pharmaceuticals (ELDN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 24th. Analysts expect Eledon Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.74) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of ELDN opened at $3.66 on Wednesday. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.92 and a 12 month high of $14.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.79.
ELDN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eledon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 14th.
Eledon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company using its expertise in targeting the CD40L pathway to develop potential treatments for people requiring an organ or cellular transplant, and for people living with autoimmune and neurodegenerative disease. The firm’s compound in development is AT-1501, a humanized IgG1 anti-CD40L antibody with high affinity for CD40 ligand (CD40L, also called CD154), a well-validated biological target with broad therapeutic potential.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eledon Pharmaceuticals (ELDN)
- FreightCar America Finally Gets On Track
- J. Jill, Inc Is Not Ready To Rally Back Up The Hill
- Nike Leads Dow 30 Higher, More Upside Could Be Ahead
- Is FedEx Worth The Risk?
- DocuSign CEO Bets Big On Company’s Future
Receive News & Ratings for Eledon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eledon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.