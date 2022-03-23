Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Shares Gap Down to $93.36

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $93.36, but opened at $91.03. Elastic shares last traded at $90.56, with a volume of 866 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ESTC. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Elastic from $200.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on shares of Elastic from $230.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Elastic from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.00.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.13 and a beta of 1.25.

Elastic ( NYSE:ESTC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $223.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.71 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 22.67% and a negative return on equity of 34.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Elastic news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total value of $522,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 5,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $438,396.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,415 shares of company stock valued at $986,350. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESTC. Anatole Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Elastic in the 4th quarter valued at $118,568,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elastic in the 4th quarter worth about $96,794,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Elastic in the 4th quarter worth about $83,957,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Elastic by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,072,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,048,000 after purchasing an additional 348,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Elastic by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 622,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,574,000 after purchasing an additional 291,295 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elastic Company Profile (NYSE:ESTC)

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open-source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured, Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack, Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash, and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

