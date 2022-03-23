Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Price Target Raised to $58.00 at Morgan Stanley

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

EIX has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Edison International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Argus boosted their price objective on Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.86.

EIX stock opened at $65.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $25.05 billion, a PE ratio of 33.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.66. Edison International has a 12-month low of $54.14 and a 12-month high of $68.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.65.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 140.70%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,567,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,471,953,000 after acquiring an additional 4,777,038 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,875,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,015,254,000 after acquiring an additional 188,761 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 360.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,519,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $854,473,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800,598 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,580,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $653,891,000 after acquiring an additional 691,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,421,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $643,004,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

About Edison International (Get Rating)

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

