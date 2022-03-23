eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) PT Lowered to $69.00 at Argus

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAYGet Rating) had its price objective lowered by Argus from $88.00 to $69.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

EBAY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of eBay from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a buy rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of eBay from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an inline rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.88.

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $55.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $32.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.75, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.24. eBay has a twelve month low of $49.53 and a twelve month high of $81.19.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAYGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. eBay had a net margin of 125.94% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that eBay will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.35%.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 49,523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $2,696,527.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in eBay in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of eBay by 176.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 396 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile (Get Rating)

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

