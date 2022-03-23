DubaiCoin Price Hits $1.20 on Major Exchanges (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. One DubaiCoin coin can now be purchased for about $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DubaiCoin has a market capitalization of $5.12 million and $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.87 or 0.00075263 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00018553 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001309 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00005214 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001087 BTC.

About DubaiCoin

DubaiCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DubaiCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

