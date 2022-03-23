DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DraftKings Inc. is a digital sports entertainment and gaming company created to fuel the competitive spirits of sports fans with products that range across daily fantasy, regulated gaming and digital media. DraftKings is the only U.S.-based vertically integrated sports betting operator. DraftKings is a multi-channel provider of sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for 50 operators across more than 15 regulated U.S. and global markets, including Arkansas and Oregon in the U.S. DraftKings’ Sportsbook offers mobile and retail betting for major U.S. and international sports and operates in the United States pursuant to regulations in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Tennessee and West Virginia. DraftKings is the official daily fantasy partner of the NFL, MLB and the PGA TOUR as well as an authorized gaming operator of the NBA and MLB and an official betting operator of the PGA TOUR. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of DraftKings from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of DraftKings to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of DraftKings from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of DraftKings from $51.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, CBRE Group began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a hold rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.54.

DraftKings stock opened at $19.41 on Tuesday. DraftKings has a 1 year low of $14.97 and a 1 year high of $73.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.20. The company has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.02. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 117.53% and a negative return on equity of 75.86%. The firm had revenue of $473.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.69) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that DraftKings will post -3.89 EPS for the current year.

In other DraftKings news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 191,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total transaction of $3,785,974.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 13,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total transaction of $324,986.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 190,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,608,000 and sold 1,316,922 shares valued at $25,319,815. 55.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of DraftKings during the second quarter worth about $363,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 15.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,565,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,183,000 after acquiring an additional 616,102 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of DraftKings during the second quarter worth about $493,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 2.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 264,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,794,000 after acquiring an additional 6,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 11.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.55% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

