Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Sold by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL trimmed its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $895,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,846,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,459,000 after acquiring an additional 820,125 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Dollar Tree by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 114,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,001,000 after buying an additional 30,462 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Dollar Tree by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 3,686 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter valued at about $136,417,000. Finally, JLB & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 44,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,512,000 after acquiring an additional 5,043 shares during the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar Tree stock traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $155.25. The stock had a trading volume of 33,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,684,387. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.85. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.26 and a 12 month high of $157.80.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.22. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DLTR shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.80.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $485,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

