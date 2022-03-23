DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.700-$13.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.310. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

DKS stock traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.52. 7,407 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,882,500. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52 week low of $72.13 and a 52 week high of $147.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.60.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 60.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.488 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is 14.05%.

Several research firms have commented on DKS. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $156.00 to $147.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 7th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $138.00 to $122.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $165.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $136.56.

In related news, EVP Lee J. Belitsky sold 36,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.25, for a total transaction of $4,057,621.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 18,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.15, for a total value of $2,030,171.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,685 shares of company stock valued at $8,004,654. Corporate insiders own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DKS. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,523 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $484,000. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,619 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 85.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,690 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

