Dev Protocol Price Hits $1.07 (DEV)

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 23rd. One Dev Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.07 or 0.00002539 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dev Protocol has a total market cap of $1.20 million and approximately $23,051.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dev Protocol has traded up 10.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00011295 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00008480 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

OtterClam Finance (CLAM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00011888 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000046 BTC.

About Dev Protocol

Dev Protocol is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. The official website for Dev Protocol is devprtcl.com . Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

Dev Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dev Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dev Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dev Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

