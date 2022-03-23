Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.020-$0.040 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $47 million-$49 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $46.63 million.Definitive Healthcare also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.220-$0.260 EPS.
Shares of DH traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.04. The stock had a trading volume of 13,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,482. Definitive Healthcare has a 1-year low of $18.15 and a 1-year high of $50.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $46.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.78 million. On average, analysts predict that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, CFO Richard Douglas Booth acquired 2,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.06 per share, with a total value of $49,996.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Definitive Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000. 97.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass.
