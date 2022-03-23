Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.020-$0.040 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $47 million-$49 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $46.63 million.Definitive Healthcare also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.220-$0.260 EPS.

Shares of DH traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.04. The stock had a trading volume of 13,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,482. Definitive Healthcare has a 1-year low of $18.15 and a 1-year high of $50.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $46.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.78 million. On average, analysts predict that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on DH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Definitive Healthcare from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $45.00 to $21.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Definitive Healthcare from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.55.

In related news, CFO Richard Douglas Booth acquired 2,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.06 per share, with a total value of $49,996.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Definitive Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000. 97.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass.

