DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $104.06

DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.06 and traded as high as $104.10. DBS Group shares last traded at $104.07, with a volume of 31,188 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised DBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.06 and a 200 day moving average of $97.01.

DBS Group Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which provides retail, small and medium-sized enterprise, corporate, and investment banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment provides services including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products.

