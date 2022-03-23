Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Shares Gap Down to $46.70

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $46.70, but opened at $45.10. Daqo New Energy shares last traded at $45.30, with a volume of 4,766 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have commented on DQ. TheStreet cut Daqo New Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Daqo New Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.85.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.94.

Daqo New Energy ( NYSE:DQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $395.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.30 million. Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 45.04% and a return on equity of 48.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 16.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DQ. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Daqo New Energy by 94.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy during the third quarter worth $42,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 52.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

