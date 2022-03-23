CuriosityStream (CURI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CURI stock opened at $3.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $200.48 million, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 0.73. CuriosityStream has a 52-week low of $2.76 and a 52-week high of $17.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.06.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on CuriosityStream from $25.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CuriosityStream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price target on CuriosityStream from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.38.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CURI. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of CuriosityStream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CuriosityStream by 101.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. 21.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

