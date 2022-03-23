Critical Review: Capital & Counties Properties PLC (OTCMKTS:CCPPF) vs. PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH)

Capital & Counties Properties PLC (OTCMKTS:CCPPF – Get Rating) and PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Capital & Counties Properties PLC and PotlatchDeltic’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capital & Counties Properties PLC N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A PotlatchDeltic $1.34 billion 2.82 $423.86 million $6.26 8.72

PotlatchDeltic has higher revenue and earnings than Capital & Counties Properties PLC.

Profitability

This table compares Capital & Counties Properties PLC and PotlatchDeltic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capital & Counties Properties PLC N/A N/A N/A PotlatchDeltic 31.69% 26.86% 16.05%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.1% of PotlatchDeltic shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of PotlatchDeltic shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Capital & Counties Properties PLC and PotlatchDeltic, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capital & Counties Properties PLC 0 2 2 0 2.50 PotlatchDeltic 0 1 2 1 3.00

Capital & Counties Properties PLC presently has a consensus target price of $2.00, suggesting a potential downside of 8.90%. PotlatchDeltic has a consensus target price of $65.33, suggesting a potential upside of 19.68%. Given PotlatchDeltic’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PotlatchDeltic is more favorable than Capital & Counties Properties PLC.

Summary

PotlatchDeltic beats Capital & Counties Properties PLC on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Capital & Counties Properties PLC Company Profile

Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, engages in investment, development, and management of properties. Its principal properties include Covent Garden, a retail and dining destination in central London. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program. PotlatchDeltic, a leader in sustainable forest management, is committed to environmental and social responsibility and to responsible governance.

