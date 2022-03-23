CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Stock Price Down 3.1%

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) was down 3.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $65.08 and last traded at $65.43. Approximately 4,585 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,728,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.50.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CRSP shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $117.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Cowen started coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $90.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition started coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.14.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.22.

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($1.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.74) by ($0.10). CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 41.28%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -7.69 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. City Holding Co. raised its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 7,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 19,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,918,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $1,031,000. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $403,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.21% of the company’s stock.

About CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP)

CRISPR Therapeutics AG operates as a gene editing company. The firm focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. It engages in the business of discovering, developing and commercializing therapies derived from or incorporating genome-editing technology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.