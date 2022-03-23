Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Crexendo had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 22.71%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS.

CXDO stock traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $4.00. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,337. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.13. Crexendo has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $7.20. The company has a market cap of $73.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Crexendo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.41%.

Several research analysts have commented on CXDO shares. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Crexendo from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley dropped their target price on Crexendo from $8.25 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Crexendo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Crexendo in the second quarter valued at $105,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Crexendo by 49.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 8,836 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Crexendo during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Crexendo during the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. Institutional investors own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Crexendo, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunications services, broadband Internet services, and other cloud business services. It operates through the Cloud Telecommunications Services and Web Services segments. The Cloud Telecommunications Services segment focuses on selling cloud telecommunication products and services and broadband Internet services.

