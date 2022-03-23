Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NYSEARCA:GLDI) Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NYSEARCA:GLDI – Get Rating) were up 0.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.51 and last traded at $8.49. Approximately 77,040 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 159,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.42.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.47.

