Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Upgraded to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CPNG. UBS Group upgraded Coupang from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Coupang from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Coupang from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.50.

Coupang stock opened at $19.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.07. Coupang has a 52-week low of $15.27 and a 52-week high of $50.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. Coupang had a negative return on equity of 46.10% and a negative net margin of 8.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Coupang will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Thuan Pham sold 120,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total transaction of $3,326,847.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.85 per share, with a total value of $3,770,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,121,422 shares of company stock valued at $1,046,857,167.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Coupang by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Coupang by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in Coupang by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 8,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Coupang by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 28,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Coupang by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. 71.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

