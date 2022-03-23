Corepath Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Corepath Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 5.9% of Corepath Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $8,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth about $555,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 909.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.1% in the third quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000.

IWM opened at $207.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $201.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.51. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $187.92 and a twelve month high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

