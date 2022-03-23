Corepath Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 10,872 Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Corepath Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF comprises 0.4% of Corepath Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 124.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 11,370 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 57,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after buying an additional 4,752 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 19,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $484,000.

NYSEARCA VNLA opened at $48.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.26. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 1-year low of $48.80 and a 1-year high of $50.27.

