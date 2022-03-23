CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.01

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.01 and traded as low as $2.88. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust shares last traded at $2.96, with a volume of 55,290 shares traded.
The firm has a market capitalization of $47.58 million, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.29%. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -13.33%.
CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Company Profile (NYSE:CORR)
CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on energy infrastructure such as pipelines, storage terminals, transmission, and distribution assets. The company was founded by Richard C. Green, Jr. on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.
