CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.01

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.01 and traded as low as $2.88. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust shares last traded at $2.96, with a volume of 55,290 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $47.58 million, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Get CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.29%. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -13.33%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust during the first quarter worth about $74,000. RDA Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 19.2% during the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 14,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 3.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 122,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 4,273 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 29.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,825 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 5,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 39.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,190 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 6,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.97% of the company’s stock.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Company Profile (NYSE:CORR)

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on energy infrastructure such as pipelines, storage terminals, transmission, and distribution assets. The company was founded by Richard C. Green, Jr. on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.