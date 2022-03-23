Cook Protocol (COOK) Tops One Day Volume of $285,888.00

Cook Protocol (COOK) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 23rd. One Cook Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Cook Protocol has traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar. Cook Protocol has a total market cap of $3.36 million and $285,888.00 worth of Cook Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002372 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.68 or 0.00049044 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,953.02 or 0.07002250 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,159.54 or 0.99969314 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00044016 BTC.

Cook Protocol Profile

Cook Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 873,630,735 coins. Cook Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cook_finance

Buying and Selling Cook Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cook Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cook Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cook Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

