Contrasting NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) & BlackBerry (NYSE:BB)

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) and BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for NICE and BlackBerry, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NICE 0 2 5 0 2.71 BlackBerry 3 2 1 0 1.67

NICE currently has a consensus price target of $309.00, suggesting a potential upside of 39.31%. BlackBerry has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.95%. Given NICE’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe NICE is more favorable than BlackBerry.

Profitability

This table compares NICE and BlackBerry’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NICE 10.19% 11.49% 7.11% BlackBerry -60.16% -6.13% -3.23%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NICE and BlackBerry’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NICE $1.92 billion 7.28 $199.22 million $2.91 76.22 BlackBerry $893.00 million 4.81 -$1.10 billion ($0.97) -7.71

NICE has higher revenue and earnings than BlackBerry. BlackBerry is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NICE, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

NICE has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BlackBerry has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.4% of NICE shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.1% of BlackBerry shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of NICE shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of BlackBerry shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

NICE beats BlackBerry on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NICE (Get Rating)

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention. The Security Solutions segment offers suites including incident debriefing and investigation, public safety emergency response optimization; video surveillance and analytics, situation management., nd intelligence and law enforcement. The Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions segment includes for enterprise risk management, anti-money laundering, fraud prevention, and brokerage compliance services. The company was founded on September 28, 1986 and is headquartered in Raanana, Israel.

About BlackBerry (Get Rating)

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems. It offers BlackBerry Spark software platform that includes a suite of security software products and services comprising BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics, and BlackBerry Workspaces solutions; and BlackBerry Spark SDK to promote the evolution of a platform ecosystem by enabling enterprise and independent software vendor developers to integrate the security features of BlackBerry Spark into their own mobile and web applications. The company also provides BlackBerry Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, including BlackBerry QNX, BlackBerry Certicom, BlackBerry Radar, BlackBerry Jarvis, BlackBerry AtHoc, BlackBerry Alert, SecuSUITE, and other IoT applications. As of February 28, 2021, it owned approximately 38,000 worldwide patents and applications. The company has a partnership with the University of Windsor to develop and deliver a cybersecurity curriculum for the university's graduate master's program in applied computing; and an agreement with Amazon Web Services, Inc. to develop and market BlackBerry's IVY, an intelligent vehicle data platform. It has a partnership with Okta, Inc. The company was formerly known as Research In Motion Limited and changed its name to BlackBerry Limited in July 2013. BlackBerry Limited was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada.

