ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Downgraded to Hold at Loop Capital

Loop Capital lowered shares of ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Loop Capital currently has $2.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $4.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of ContextLogic from $12.00 to $9.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised ContextLogic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded ContextLogic from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.82.

Get ContextLogic alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WISH opened at $2.33 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -4.02 and a beta of -0.25. ContextLogic has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $17.87.

ContextLogic ( NASDAQ:WISH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. ContextLogic had a negative return on equity of 33.26% and a negative net margin of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $289.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($3.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that ContextLogic will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Brett Just sold 41,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.93, for a total value of $79,315.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Piotr Szulczewski sold 54,094 shares of ContextLogic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total value of $132,530.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,890,620 shares of company stock valued at $3,579,581. 40.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WISH. Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in ContextLogic by 1,217.0% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 6,252,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 5,778,048 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ContextLogic by 201.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,010,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,356,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349,551 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in ContextLogic by 671.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,290,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993,182 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ContextLogic by 162.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,700,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in ContextLogic by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,905,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,841 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

About ContextLogic (Get Rating)

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ContextLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContextLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.