Compass Group (LON:CPG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,591.71

Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,591.71 ($20.95) and traded as high as GBX 1,709.50 ($22.51). Compass Group shares last traded at GBX 1,679 ($22.10), with a volume of 1,412,007 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($26.33) price target on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($26.33) price target on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,680 ($22.12) price target on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Compass Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,658.89 ($21.84).

The firm has a market capitalization of £29.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,691.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,594.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.10, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

